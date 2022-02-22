Tehran: John Abraham shares first poster of his next project; To release on Republic Day 2023

John Abraham has been on a roll these days as he has some impressive movies in the pipeline. And now, the Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran actor is once again making the headlines as he had announced his next project. John Abraham will be next seen in Arun Gopalan directorial Tehran. The actor made the big announcement on social media as he shared the first look poster of the movie that is inspired by true events. To note, Tehran will be produced by Dinesh Vijan and is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma

Taking to Instagram, John shared a pic of a city with high buildings and an extremely busy road. It is reported that Tehran is an action thriller with John in the lead. Interestingly, John already announced the release date of the movie as he booked January 26, 2023, for Tehran. He wrote, “Get set for an action packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran! Directed by #ArunGopalan, produced by #DineshVijan, @shobhnayadav, @sandeep_leyzell. Written by @writish1 & @ashmakerz @maddockfilms @bakemycakefilms”.

Take a look at John Abraham’s post for Tehran:

As of now, John is looking forward to the release of Attack Part 1 which is slated to release on April 1 this year. He will also be seen in the much talked about Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria which will release on July 8. Apart from this, John is also working on Siddharth Anand directorial Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

