Tehran vs Fighter: John Abraham to lock horns with Hrithik Roshan on Republic Day 2023

John Abraham made the headlines today as he announced his next project on social media. Titled as Tehran, the movie happens to be an action thriller that is said to be inspired by true events. John had shared the first look poster on his Instagram handle and revealed that Tehran will be releasing on January 26 next year. While the fans have been quite excited about this Arun Gopalan directorial, Tehran will be seen having a major box office clash on Republic Day 2023.

To note, the John Abraham starrer will be clashing with Siddharth Anand’s much talked about directorial Fighter which will feature Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead. To note, Fighter will mark Hrithik and Deepika’s first collaboration and it has got the tinselvile buzzing already. The movie was initially slated to release in September 2022, however, the makers had later pushed it to Republic Day next year. With John locking horns with Hrithik at the box office for the first time, it is indeed going to be an interesting competition. But the clash doesn’t end here.

Tehran and Fighter will also be clashing with Luv Ranjan’s yet to be titled movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is also scheduled to release on January 26 next year. To note, the team is currently shooting for the movie in Mumbai and is yet to zero in a name for the project. Well, with three big releases hitting the screens on Republic Day 2023, it is going to be tough competition. Which movie are you looking forward to?

