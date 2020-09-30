Tehseen Poonawalla petitions CJI to take up Hathras case suo moto; Requests SC to summon the officials

Numerous celebs and noted personalities have condemned the Hathras incident. Among them is Tehseen Poonawalla who has now written a letter to the Chief Justice of India about the same.

The horrific Hathras incident shook the entire country, and the death of the victim left everyone heartbroken. The young girl was attacked on 14th September 2020 and gang-raped by a group of men. She sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Delhi. Meanwhile, the cops have nabbed the accused men. However, another piece of news left the nation in shock. It is reported that the victim was cremated by the police officials without her family member’s consent.

Now, Tehseen Poonawala has petitioned to the Chief Justice of India, Supreme Court for taking up the Hathras case suo moto. He has highlighted the subject matter of the letter to be the midnight cremation of the victim by police officials and the administrative authorities. He has also narrated the course of events revolving around the rape victim, her family, and cops. Poonawalla has also requested the concerned authorities to summon Chief Secretary UP, Home Secretary UP, DG UP Police, and DM Hathras.

I have petitioned Hon'ble CJI & other justices of the Hon'ble SC of India as well as NHRC, requesting them to take up the #HathrasHorror suo motto. The young 19 year old girl got no dignity even in death. I hope My Lords summon the CS, HS & @dgpup along with DM #Hathras . pic.twitter.com/IEGETMe7Mm — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (tehseenp) September 30, 2020

Poonawalla further writes, “I have petitioned Hon'ble CJI & other justices of the Hon'ble SC of India as well as NHRC, requesting them to take up the #HathrasHorror suo motto. The young 19 year old girl got no dignity even in death. I hope My Lords summon the CS, HS & @dgpup along with DM #Hathras. Earlier, numerous celebs from the Bollywood film industry and other noted intellectuals condemned the barbaric incident. , , Kriti Sanon, , and others have expressed their anger over the same on social media.

