Tejas: Kangana Ranaut is all set to take off as the brave Air Force Pilot as shoot begins in December; See Pic

Kangana Ranaut took to social media to drop a new look poster of her film Tejas. With it, Kangana announced when the film will go on floors. Take a look.

Actress began her Friday on a high note as she dropped a stunning new glimpse of herself clad in the Air Force Pilot uniform in a new poster of her upcoming film Tejas. With it, the bold and fearless actress announced when the film will be going on the floors. Kangana’s film Tejas is an ode to the fearless and brave pilots of Indian Air Force and she shared a new poster on social media with her fans today.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, “#Tejas to take-off this December! Airplane Proud to be part of this exhilarating story that is an ode to our brave airforce pilots! Jai Hind Flag of India #FridaysWithRSVP @sarveshmewara1 @RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies @nonabains.” In the new look poster, Kangana looked courageous and brave as she stood next to a fighter plane named ‘Tejas.’ The film is touted to be a tribute to all the brave pilots who put the country before themselves. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Back in February, Kangana had told Mumbai Mirror, “Very often, the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this movie. I’m looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one.” The actress had revealed back then that she will have to undergo intense training before she begins filming for Tejas.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet about Tejas:

The training for Tejas had to begin in July for Kangana. However, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the schedule may have been pushed. Now, Kangana shared the new date on which the filming for Tejas will begin and it happens to be December 2020. This surely is good news for all Kangana fans who have been waiting to see her on screen. Tejas is helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronni Screwvala. The initial release date target was April 2021.

