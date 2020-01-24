Tejas: Kangana Ranaut to play an Air Force Pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's next; all set to get uniformed

Kangana Ranaut is all set to play an Air Force Pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's next film Tejas. The actress is to begin shooting for it in July.

, who is known to have aced a number of women-centric films is all set to play an Air Force Pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's upcoming film Tejas. Queen, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Thalaivi, Panga, Revolver Rani and more, Kangana has established that a film can work wonders even without a male protagonist. In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, the actress spilled beans on her upcoming project and confirmed being a part of Ronnie Screwvala's Tejas.

Kangana revealed that she has been fascinated with the Armed Forces since childhood. She has always wanted to play a soldier for she strongly feels about their heroism. The actress has never held back from expressing her emotions about the jawans of the country. They keep our country secure and our people safe, she says. Kangana is to begin shooting for Tejas in July and she is all set to undergo extensive training before the same. Kangana revealed that she signed the film just two weeks ago and her director has decided to get professional trainers on board in order to train her.

The actress asserted that it is high time people acknowledge the significant contribution of women in the armed forces. Talking about the film, Kangana said that she is happy to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala and director Sarvesh Mewara who have come up with an extraordinary script to celebrate the heroism of our soldiers. She ended the conversation revealing that she can't wait to get uniformed and begin shooting.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut adds a twist to her traditional outfit at the screening of Panga

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More