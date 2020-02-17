Kangana Ranaut’s FIRST LOOK as an IAF pilot from Tejas leaves netizens excited; See Pic

Kangana Ranaut said that Tejas is a film where she has the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self.

, who was recently seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga had announced her next project Tejas in the month of January this year. Tejas is the story of a daring fighter pilot, essayed by Kangana. Today the actress's first look from the film is out and it looks amazing. In the picture, we can see Kangana is walking donning an IAF uniform with a fighter plane in the backdrop. This is the first time Kangana will be playing this role.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, speaking about Tejas, Kangana said, "Very often, the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this movie. I’m looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one."

Check out Kangana Ranaut's first look in Tejas here:

Producer Ronnie Screwvala said, "We made an army-based film with Uri: The Surgical Strike. Tejas is our dedication to the brave fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force, who always put the country first. We are excited and honoured to share this brave story with viewers and hope it inspires many more women to join the Air Force." Debut director Sarvesh Marwa said, "When your debut film has Ronnie Screwvala as the producer and Kangana Ranaut as the lead actor, going all out to chase your dreams feels worth it."

Tejas is all set to hit the theaters in April 2021. This is RSVP's second film after Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal which salutes the forces.



