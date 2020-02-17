Tejas Twitter Reactions: Kangana Ranaut receives thundering applause as an Indian Air Force pilot for her film

Kangana Ranaut receives thundering applause on Twitter as she turns into an Indian Air Force pilot for her upcoming film Tejas.

After having featured in a plethora of phenomenal films, is all set to turn into an Indian Air Force pilot in her upcoming venture titled Tejas. As revealed by the actress last month, Tejas is the story of a daring fighter pilot essayed by Kangana Ranaut herself. Her first look from the film is out today and she makes for an impactful IAF pilot in her uniform. As seen in the poster, Kangana stands tall as an IAF pilot with a fighter plane in the background.

The makers of the Kangana Ranaut starrer unveiled her first look a while ago and fans can't hold back their excitement. Kangana does it yet again! The actress wowed everyone as her first look in Thalaivi as J. Jayalalithaa hit the internet and now her IAF pilot act in Tejas is winning praises. The actress is receiving thundering applause from Twitterati for her first look from the film Tejas that dropped on the internet a while ago. Check out the reactions:

This is called our girl, working with first time people n taking chance at this point of her career, that's why she talks about nepotism becoz u dnt recognise new talents... She will rock it #KanganaRanaut #Tejas https://t.co/ZTa8aRtp11 — Arzita Singh (@Arzitasingh07) February 17, 2020

"This is called our girl, working with first time people n taking chance at this point of her career, that's why she talks about nepotism becoz u dnt recognise new talents... She will rock it #KanganaRanaut #Tejas", read a tweet.

"First Look #Tejas is Outstanding #KanganaRanaut is Always And Always Outstanding", read another.

A user wrote, "For all the brave hearted and strong headed women in Uniform who make sacrifices for our nation day in and day out .

Kangana to play an airforce pilot in her next , titled - TEJAS"

For all the brave hearted and strong headed women in Uniform who make sacrifices for our nation day in and day out .

Kangana to play an airforce pilot in her next , titled - TEJAS#KanganaRanaut @RonnieScrewvala #SarveshMewara @nonabains @kanganateam @rsvpmovies #Tejas pic.twitter.com/5Kj3FcrDlN — Harshada G Vedpathak (@Imharshada) February 17, 2020

Check out more reactions:

#KanganaRanaut is all set to fly high with her upcoming movie #Tejas pic.twitter.com/SXYy3Y5jjF — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) February 17, 2020

Adrenaline rush is what I feel right now ,seeing what makers are planning for audiences.

#Tejas is story of an daring fighter pilot played by #KanganaRanaut It's based on landmark event of 2016 where IAF ,the first defense forces of our country inducted women for combat role. pic.twitter.com/a3N5iEaqSA — Preethi (@LifeBegetsLifee) February 16, 2020

#KanganaRanaut in her first look of Air force pilot in #tejas .

She is all set to fly high . pic.twitter.com/KDyfMiFZ7C — Monica Singh (@Monica_Tweeet) February 17, 2020

Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s FIRST LOOK as an IAF pilot from Tejas leaves netizens excited; See Pic

Credits :Twitter

Read More