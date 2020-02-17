  1. Home
Tejas Twitter Reactions: Kangana Ranaut receives thundering applause as an Indian Air Force pilot for her film

Kangana Ranaut receives thundering applause on Twitter as she turns into an Indian Air Force pilot for her upcoming film Tejas.
2462 reads Mumbai
After having featured in a plethora of phenomenal films, Kangana Ranaut is all set to turn into an Indian Air Force pilot in her upcoming venture titled Tejas. As revealed by the actress last month, Tejas is the story of a daring fighter pilot essayed by Kangana Ranaut herself. Her first look from the film is out today and she makes for an impactful IAF pilot in her uniform. As seen in the poster, Kangana stands tall as an IAF pilot with a fighter plane in the background.

The makers of the Kangana Ranaut starrer unveiled her first look a while ago and fans can't hold back their excitement. Kangana does it yet again! The actress wowed everyone as her first look in Thalaivi as J. Jayalalithaa hit the internet and now her IAF pilot act in Tejas is winning praises. The actress is receiving thundering applause from Twitterati for her first look from the film Tejas that dropped on the internet a while ago. Check out the reactions:

"This is called our girl, working with first time people n taking chance at this point of her career, that's why she talks about nepotism becoz u dnt recognise new talents... She will rock it  #KanganaRanaut #Tejas", read a tweet.

"First Look #Tejas is Outstanding #KanganaRanaut is Always And Always Outstanding", read another.

A user wrote, "For all the brave hearted and strong headed women in Uniform who make sacrifices for our nation day in and day out .
Kangana to play an airforce pilot in her next , titled - TEJAS"

Check out more reactions:

