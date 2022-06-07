Tejasswi Prakash slays in black and white co-ord set as she gets papped in the city; PICS

Actress Tejasswi Prakash is rocking headlines for her relationship with Karan Kundrra and the duo have been giving major couple goals. The duo met inside Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love with each other and also confessed their love for one another in the show and got into a relationship. Fans of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra can’t get enough of the couple’s chemistry. While the duo is often spotted together, Tejasswi on Monday night was spotted in the city without Karan after a salon session.

In the pictures, we can see Tejasswi happily talking on the phone, maybe with Karan. However, the actress donned a striped black and white co-ord set with hair left open and paired it with white sneakers and white handbag. She flashed her smile at the shutterbugs while getting clicked.

Have a look at Tejasswi Prakash's pictures:

Meanwhile, Karan Kundrra has recently accepted that he will tie the knot with Tejasswi Prakash. In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the host, and singer Akasa started teasing Karan about his children with Tejasswi. He said, "I've accepted ki meri shaadi Tejasswi se ho rahi hai (I've accepted that I'm getting married to Tejasswi)." He then continued, “Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed. No one is asking us about it).” When Siddharth asked if they have discussed their marriage, Karan said that they have., he said that it is the first wedding that is being decided by the people of India but no one has asked them about it.

From shows to shopping, the couple has no qualms about making appearances together and when they were recently spotted together, Tejasswi happened to make a mistake. She got anxious and continued to apologize to Karan but the latter assured her there was nothing to be worried about. Needless to say, the fans were super happy to see the care and concern the actors had for each other.

Karan and Tejasswi developed a liking for each other on the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love. Even after coming out of the house, they are often spotted together. Tejasswi also won the show, beating Karan and another contestant Pratik Sehajpal.