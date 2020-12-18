Ten Days to Salman's birthday trends on Twitter as netizens root for the actor ahead of his special day

Salman Khan will be celebrating his 55th birthday on 27th December 2020. As of now, he is busy shooting for Antim.

fans are super excited for the past few days and why not! The superstar will turn a year older in a few days i.e. on December 27, 1965. Earlier, a report suggested that the actor’s birthday celebration will be a low key affair this time. He is supposed to spend time with his family members and friends at the Panvel Farm House on the occasion. While we wait to know the truth of this news, the fans have already gone berserk.

That is because many of them have already begun trending ‘Ten Days to Salman’s Birthday’ on Twitter to mark the Radhe star’s 55th birthday. While some of them have reflected back on his achievements as a star over the years, a few others have shared some rare childhood pictures of him which are nothing less adorable. Apart from that, some of his fans are also hoping that the superstar might give some news regarding Radhe’s teaser or Tiger 3 on the occasion.

Meanwhile, check out the tweets below:

Only Salman bhaii matters TEN DAYS TO SALMANs BDAY pic.twitter.com/sCyQmbTB59 — MR SADDY (beingarifraza) December 17, 2020

Handsome, hard working, fitness freak, stylist, fighter, humanist, inspiration & a great Actor: @BeingSalmanKhan

TEN DAYS TO SALMANs BDAY — Kin 2712 (BeingKin2712) December 17, 2020

The Countdown Begins!!

Biggest Festival Is On The Way

Just 9 days Left For Megastar @BeingSalmanKhan's Birthday RT if u're excited

TEN DAYS TO SALMANs BDAY — Being Deepak (MegastarFan2712) December 17, 2020

Awaiting for High Class Big Budget Blockbuster #Tiger3

TEN DAYS TO SALMANs BDAY pic.twitter.com/NOMBpZzlz2 — BeingRadhePritam (mrpritam) December 17, 2020

Salman Khan has given the maximum number of movies which have grossed Rs 300 crore or more at the box office.

TEN DAYS TO SALMANs BDAY — Sameer_SKF (Sameer_SKF1) December 17, 2020

Just 10 days away from the biggest festival of the year...You are the reason we are here...the reason of our happiness, Keep ruling as always..Most loved Megastar #SalmanKhan ♡ TEN DAYS TO SALMANs BDAY pic.twitter.com/gZVuyUJUcP — Nikhil Salman Fan ツ (ek_tha_tigerrr) December 17, 2020

Talking about Salman Khan, he is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Antim in Film City. It also features his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles. His first look from the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial has already been unveiled on social media a few days back. For the unversed, he plays the role of a cop in it. The actor is also awaiting the release of another film which is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that also features .

