  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ten Days to Salman's birthday trends on Twitter as netizens root for the actor ahead of his special day

Salman Khan will be celebrating his 55th birthday on 27th December 2020. As of now, he is busy shooting for Antim.
13787 reads Mumbai
Ten Days to Salman's birthday trends on Twitter as netizens root for the actor ahead of his special dayTen Days to Salman's birthday trends on Twitter as netizens root for the actor ahead of his special day
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Salman Khan fans are super excited for the past few days and why not! The superstar will turn a year older in a few days i.e. on December 27, 1965. Earlier, a report suggested that the actor’s birthday celebration will be a low key affair this time. He is supposed to spend time with his family members and friends at the Panvel Farm House on the occasion. While we wait to know the truth of this news, the fans have already gone berserk.

That is because many of them have already begun trending ‘Ten Days to Salman’s Birthday’ on Twitter to mark the Radhe star’s 55th birthday. While some of them have reflected back on his achievements as a star over the years, a few others have shared some rare childhood pictures of him which are nothing less adorable. Apart from that, some of his fans are also hoping that the superstar might give some news regarding Radhe’s teaser or Tiger 3 on the occasion.

Meanwhile, check out the tweets below:

Talking about Salman Khan, he is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Antim in Film City. It also features his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles. His first look from the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial has already been unveiled on social media a few days back. For the unversed, he plays the role of a cop in it. The actor is also awaiting the release of another film which is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that also features Disha Patani.  

Also Read: Salman Khan birthday plan: THIS is how the superstar intends to keep it a low key affair this year?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
THROWBACK: Salman Khan shaking a leg with mother Salma Khan proves that he is a true blue mama’s boy; WATCH
Newswrap, December 16: Salman Khan's birthday plans, Kangana Ranaut's fiery tweets, Jug Jugg Jeeyo shoot plans
Salman Khan birthday plan: THIS is how the superstar intends to keep it a low key affair this year?
Throwback: When Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were spotted drinking coffee from same cup at an event; WATCH
Salman Khan to shoot his cameo for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan next month as special agents universe expands
Salman Khan's banter with bodyguard Jaggi is unmissable as he attends his birthday in Film City; WATCH