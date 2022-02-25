Tennis star Leander Paes found guilty of domestic violence against partner Rhea Pillai: Court

Former tennis player Leander Paes was found guilty of committing domestic violence against actor-model Rhea Pillai by a metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai. According to the reports in Press Trust of India (PTI), the court said that the Tennis legend had committed various acts of domestic violence against Rhea. Apart from monthly maintenance of Rs 1 lakh, the court has also directed Leander Paes to pay Rhea Pillai monthly rent of Rs 50,000 if she chooses to leave their shared residence.

Reportedly, metropolitan magistrate Komalsing Rajput had passed the order earlier this month. However, it was made public on Wednesday. The magistrate, in her order, said, "It is proved that the respondent caused various acts of domestic violence." To note, model-actor Rhea Pillai had filed a case of domestic violence against Leander Paes in the year 2014, seeking relief and protection against domestic violence.

Rhea Pillai had also claimed that he, through his acts and conduct "caused verbal, emotional and economic abuse, which resulted in tremendous emotional violence and trauma". She also said that they were living in a live-in relationship for eight years and she was akin to marriage.

For the unversed, Laender Paes is currently dating actor Kim Sharma, who rose to fame after her stint in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Mohabbatein and the duo never shies away from expressing love for each other on social media. Last month, the couple had gone on a trip to the famous tourist spot – The Disney Magic Kingdom Park. Kim had also flooded her Instagram with their vacation pictures.

ALSO READ: Kim Sharma and Leander Paes look dreamy in traditional attires as they hold each other close; See PICS