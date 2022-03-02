'Tenu suit suit karda': Karisma Kapoor flaunts boss lady avatar in her blue pantsuit; WATCH

Karisma Kapoor may have been away from the big screen for a long time, yet her charm and beauty are still enough to make anyone fall in love with her. The actress is truly stunning, and her exquisite visuals make it hard to take your gaze away from her. Karisma regularly updates her social media accounts with photos and videos to give her fans and followers an insight into her daily life. Today, the gorgeous celebrity shared some memories and clips in a killer pantsuit attire on her Instagram stories and ‘wow’ is the only word we have for her.

In one of her clips, we could see Karisma strutting around in her formal attire in the throwback story. She wore a pastel blue pantsuit with a white top underneath and gave major boss lady vibes. Her hair was styled in beautiful beachy waves and framed her face quite gorgeously. Her smile and confidence, however, were her major accessories that stopped our hearts. With the video, she wittily put the ‘Tenu suit suit karda’ song by Guru Randhawa. Yep, a perfect song for a perfect attire. She also shared a collage of pics in the throwback outfit and aah, it was chef’s kiss!

Check Karisma's stories HERE

Meanwhile, recently the Kapoor-Khan family celebrated the youngest of the clan, Kareena’s little munchkin Jeh’s birthday. Karisma took to her social media account and penned a sweet note for the birthday boy as he turned 1. She even went on to share a beautiful photograph of herself with Jeh. Sharing the picture, Karisma captioned the image as, “Happy 1st birthday to J baba. Love you mostest our bundle of joy #babyJ #happybirthday #familyfirst”.

