Tere Bina or Hangover, which Salman Khan’s romantic number do you like the most? COMMENT

Salman Khan released his new single Tere Bina today featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. The duo had earlier collaborated in 2014 release Kick and their romantic number Hangover also won hearts. Between the two romantic numbers, which one do you like more? Tell us in the comments.

, who is known for his impeccable acting prowess, is a man of multiple talents. The superstar is a renowned producer, artist and also has commendable hosting skills. Apart from these the Dabanng star has also won hearts with his soulful voice. Yes! Salman is an incredible voice that strikes the right chord with our hearts. Over the years, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star has crooned several songs for his movies which range from romantic tracks to the party numbers. And each time Salman comes with a new song, the fans are flattered all over again with his talent.

Recently, the handsome hunk broke the internet after he released his recent number Tere Bina with Jacqueline Fernandez. The song, which is crooned and directed by Salman, has been an ode to the young couple and happens to be an ode to all the young couples. Tere Bina captures Salman and Jacqueline’s sizzling chemistry as watching them romance each other in the video and going on horse rides and candle lite dinners in the love ballad is certainly a treat for the viewers.

Interestingly, Tere Bina isn’t the first time wherein Salman was seen romancing the Sri Lankan beauty. The duo had earlier collaborated for 2014 Kick and the song Hangover from the movie spoke volumes about Salman and Jacqueline’s chemistry. Hangover is a perfect romantic number to express your feeling to your loved one in these modern times and Salman-Jacqueline’s chemistry and the superstar’s soulful voice was icing on the cake.

While Tere Bina and Hangover enjoy a massive fan following, it will be interesting to know out of two songs, which one fans love more. Both the tracks have been crooned by Salman and feature Jacqueline in the lead. However, what varies in these songs is the concept. While Tere Bina captures the love filled moments of a couple who are heads of heels in love with each other, Hangover is more about expressing one’s love. So, between, Tere Bina and Hangover, which is your favourite romantic number?

Go ahead and tell us in the comments!

Credits :Pinkvilla

