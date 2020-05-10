Tere Bina: Salman Khan shares the teaser of his romantic track & wishes every mom a Happy Mother's Day; WATCH

Salman Khan shares the teaser of his romantic song Tere Bina which is sung and directed by himself featuring the superstar along with Jacqueline Fernandez.

is spending his quarantine period at his Panvel farmhouse with close friends and family. Recently, we came across a candid picture of Salman along with his Race 3 co-star Jacqueline Fernandez who is with the actor amid the lockdown at his farmhouse. Last month Salman had treated fans with an inspirational song Pyaar Karona which was sung and penned by Salman himself and was the perfect song to listen to amid the ongoing situation in the country. And now, after sharing a candid picture with Jacqueline from his next song Tere Bina, the superstar has shared the teaser of the song.

The teaser of Tere Bina starts with Salman looking handsome as always while he rides a beautiful black horse. The song also features Jacqueline who looks gorgeous and stunning. The teaser shows some cute and amazing moments of Salman and Jacqueline having a gala time together. The two look great together and their chemistry will light up the internet. The lyrics of the song will strike a chord in your heart and make you fall in love with this adorable on-screen Jodi all over again. From the teaser, we can make out that the song passes on a message that life is incomplete without that special someone, who lights up every moment of life.

Wishing all mom's a Happy Mother's Day, Salman sharing the teaser of the song, wrote, "Tere bina... wishing all mothers a v happy Mother’s Day (Link in bio) @jacquelinef143 #AjayBhatia @shabbir_ahmed9 @adityadevmusic @abhiraj88 @saajan_singh23 #TereBinaTeaser #IndiaFightsCorona." Tere Bina which is sung and directed by Salman himself is composed by Ajay Bhatia and will release on 12th May.

Check out Salman Khan's post and the song here:

Meanwhile, a few days back, Salman decided to treat his fans with a selfie of his, and fans are every bit in awe of him. The photo has the actor posing by the camera and flaunting his rugged look while he is looking away from the camera. On the work front, Salman was busy shooting for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai when the lockdown was imposed, however, he has been keeping up and as it turns out, the movie will not be releasing on Eid after all given the ongoing lockdown. This is going to be an Eid in a very long time that will not have a release of Salman Khan's film.

