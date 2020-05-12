Tere Bina Song: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s love ballad is an ode to romance, loss and life

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez came together to shoot a song Tere Bina amid lockdown. The duo’s song was just released on YouTube and it is bound to leave you impressed. Check it out.

Amid the lockdown, had been stuck at his Panvel farmhouse with his close friends and family. After the success of his first single amid lockdown, Pyaar Karona, Salman is here with yet another soul-stirring song, Tere Bina with Jacqueline Fernandez. The romantic track has been crooned by Salman himself and has been directed by the superstar too. Tere Bina featuring Salman and Jacqueline was just released on YouTube and it is bound to leave you romantic.

Featuring Jacqueline and Salman as a couple who is enjoying all the adventures together, Tere Bina is a sweet ode to love among two people. The lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed and it is composed by Ajay Bhatia. It features Salman and Jacqueline romancing it out in the wild. From horse riding to candlelit dinners to slow dancing, everything in the Tere Bina song will resonate with those in love and it surely is a treat to watch Salman and Jacqueline romance. However, this love story comes with a twist and for it, you need to watch this sweet love ballad.

The duo has worked in films like Kick and Race 3 and their chemistry was loved. Now, with Tere Bina, they are set to sizzle once again. The video features the picturesque locations around Salman’s Panvel farmhouse and that is what makes it even more beautiful. Salman revealed in a candid chat that the song Tere Bina has been with him for a while but it didn’t fit into any of his films. Hence, amid the lockdown, the superstar felt it was the right time to release it as no new content is coming out. Salman even shared that he wanted to keep himself busy while spending time at his farmhouse amid the lockdown.

Check out Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez song Tere Bina:

