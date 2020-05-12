Tere Bina Song: Salman Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez’s chemistry is a hit among netizens; See Reactions

After his first single amid lockdown, Pyaar Karona, Salman Khan released yet another soul-stirring song, Tere Bina with Jacqueline Fernandez and it's already a hit. See Twitter reactions below.

has been putting his quarantine time to some constructive use and writing as well shooting for songs. After the success of his first single amid lockdown, Pyaar Karona, Salman released yet another soul-stirring song, Tere Bina with Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday. The song's teaser had already generated buzz among his fans. Setting lockdown goals while being stuck in his farmhouse at Panvel, Salman has surely impressed his fans who took to social media to support the actor's latest stint.

The 'Dabangg' star's fans couldn't help but point out the actor's sizzling chemistry with Jacqueline in the song. A fan wrote, "The #Salmankhan is surely giving us work from home goals, here it is another song by @BeingSalmanKhan #TereBina A big relief for us, atleast we got to see him in latest music videos even during this lockdown."

Another fan tweeted, "Your smile give me.. so much positivity love your voice (sic)." While another noted, "Damn! Both #SalmanKhan & #JacquelineFernandez look good together." The romantic track has been crooned by Salman himself and has been directed by the superstar too. Featuring Jacqueline and Salman as a couple who is enjoying all the adventures together, Tere Bina is a sweet ode to love among two people. The lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed and it is composed by Ajay Bhatia.

Take a look at some of the reactions to Salman Khan's Tere Bina:

You never fails to surprise us.

Just love your song @BeingSalmanKhan

We can feel true emotions, and chemistry too.

What a song!

Super duper hit song#TereBina @Asli_Jacqueline #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/z6rW7Pau3K — Dr. Priya Sharma (@priyasharma0231) May 12, 2020

Loved the way Salman has directed the song. Genius #TereBina #SalmanKhan — SidHeart(@meena_k8) May 12, 2020

#TereBina

Wawoooo such a cutie pie n what a adorable father daughter chemistry @Asli_Jacqueline woow wonderful..

Look fabulous both of you together @BeingSalmanKhan#TereBina a treat to watch #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/jq5WjijKh4 — Bhawana Borana (@BBhawana15) May 12, 2020

A gift from Salman sir to his fans during Ramadan amazing song @BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan https://t.co/8JT2aUGuXJ — Randheer Singh (@RandheerSingh74) May 12, 2020

