Tere Ishk Mein: Dhanush and Aanand L Rai team up again; Announce new film on Raanjhanaa's 10th anniversary

Raanjhanaa, directed by Aanand L Rai, released in theatres on 21st June 2013, and the film has completed 10 years today. The film starred Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles. This film marked Dhanush and Aanand L Rai’s first collaboration, post which the two also worked together in the 2021 film Atrangi Re, which also starred Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. Now, as Raanjhanaa clocked 10 years, Dhanush and Aanand L Rao have announced yet another collaboration.

Pinkvilla was the first to exclusively inform its readers that Aanand L Rai and Dhanush whave reunited for the third time on a feature film, and that the film will go on floors early next year. Now, Aanand L Rai has himself made the announcement on Raanjhanaa’s 10th anniversary. The project by Aanand L Rai is titled Tere Ishk Mein stars Dhanush in the lead role, and the director shared the title announcement video today.

Tere Ishk Mein Title Announcement Video

Aanand L Rai took to his social media handle to share the title announcement video, and wrote, “Kuch kahaniyan kisi purane dost jaisi mil jaati hain! Jo haath nahin milaati, seedhe aake gale lag jaati hain…10 saal pehle ek aisi hi kahani mili thi humein... Kundan ki kahani. Dost tha mera, par jee naa saka... uska mood nahi tha jeena ka! Ab 10 saal baad phir ek kissa aaya hai; Kundan aur ye ladka ek se hi hain, bus iska mood duniya phoonk dene ka hai! Sirf aapke liye…’Tere Ishk Mein’ Check out the announcement video below!

Reflecting on this grand announcement, Aanand L Rai shares, "There couldn't be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, 'Tere Ishk Mein,' with Dhanush. 'Raanjhanaa' holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming."For those unversed, Dhanush made a remarkable entry into Bollywood with "Raanjhanaa," and today, he stands tall as one of the biggest stars of our time. His immense talent has garnered him a massive fanbase, both in the South Indian and Hindi film industries. While the lines between the Hindi and South Indian film industries are blurring in today’s pan-Indian times, Aanand L Rai's pioneering foresight in recognizing Dhanush's potential in Bollywood and the merging of talents across industries before anyone else cannot be understated.

A master of his craft, Aanand L Rai has a remarkable filmography as producer-director that includes unforgettable gems such as "Tanu Weds Manu," "Atrangi Re," "Goodluck Jerry," "An Action Hero," "Happy Bhag Jayegi," "Newton," "Tumbbad," and many more.The dynamic duo of Dhanush and Aanand L Rai, along with writer Himanshu Sharma, lyricist Irshad Kamil and music maestro AR Rahman, created magic on the silver screen in 2013 with "Raanjhanaa."

Advertisement

Now, after a decade, the quintet are all set to recreate that spellbinding experience with "Tere Ishk Mein." Audiences can brace themselves to embark on a new and extraordinary cinematic journey filled with raw emotions, melodious music, and compelling storytelling.In addition to "Tere Ishk Mein," Color Yellow Productions has other exciting projects lined up, including "Jhimma 2" and "Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Aanand L Rai and Dhanush reunite on a love story a decade after the success of Raanjhanaa