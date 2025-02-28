Tere Naam on OTT: Here's where to watch Salman Khan, Bhumika Chawla's tragic love story while waiting for its re-release in cinemas

Salman Khan was already a star when the film Tere Naam released on the big screens, back in 2003. However, with this tragic love story, the audience fell in love with actress Bhumika Chawla, who played a simple middle-class girl in her debut film. The entertainer was also loved that even today, fans can pay big bucks to watch it in theatres. As we wait for the film’s re-release, here’s where you can stream the film on OTT. Read on.

Where to watch Tere Naam

Films like Tere Naam are classics that never leave the audience’s minds. Such stories live rent-free in the hearts of cinephiles who won’t shy away from enjoying its cinematic experience once again on big screens. But before the film finally gets re-released in theatres, Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla’s tragic romantic drama can be streamed on Zee5.

Plot of Tere Naam

The 2003 film, helmed by Satish Kaushik, is an obsessive love story about a jobless rowdy who falls in love with a simple girl from a middle-class family. He moves mountains to impress the first-year college student, but when she finally reciprocates his love, an unfortunate twist parts the lovers. The man is so impacted by the tragic incident that he ends up losing his mind and is finally admitted to a mental asylum by his family. The film and Khan’s character became so popular back in the day that people were seen sporting the character’s hairstyle and even wearing clothes like him.

For the unaware, the classic Hindi film was a remake of the Tamil film, Sethu, directed by Bala. While one would think it’s a fictional story, it breaks out hearts to reveal that it’s actually inspired by the real-life incident of Bala’s friend.

Watch the trailer of Tere Naam:

Cast and Crew of Tere Naam

In the movie, Salman Khan is seen playing the role of the rowdy Radhe Mohan while debutant Bhumika Chawla portrays Nirjara Bharadwaj. Apart from them, actors like Sachin Khedekar, Ravi Kishan, Savita Prabhune, Sarfaraz Khan and others are seen in recurring characters. Actress Mahima Chaudhry makes a special appearance in the song, O Jaana.