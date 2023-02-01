Tere Pyaar Mein: Bikini & bods paint a sizzling picture in song from Ranbir-Shraddha's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to be seen in their first film together, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Ever since the announcement of the Luv Ranjan directorial was made, the excitement around the film was on another level. Recently, the title and trailer were unveiled and they left netizens mighty impressed. The audience is eagerly waiting to watch Ranbir's lover boy character again on the big screens. Today, the first song titled Tere Pyaar Mein was launched on social media. Ranbir and Shraddha's intense chemistry has made everyone go wow! Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tere Pyaar Mein is out

In the song, Ranbir and Shraddha are seen madly in love with each other. The song is beautifully shot at scenic locations abroad. Apart from their chemistry, the duo looks absolutely stunning in their chic outfits. Another thing that has grabbed everyone's attention is their steamy lip-locks. Ranbir and Shraddha simply can't stop kissing each other in the song. The beachy vibe and the peppy tunes of the song make for a perfect mood. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, and the music is by Pritam. The lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Shraddha shared the song on Instagram and wrote, "LOVE IS BACK! Mummy kasam iss statement mein na jhooth hai na makkaari hai #TerePyaarMein Out Now." Have a look:

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor on working with each other During the trailer launch event, the duo shared their experience of working with each other for the first time. Ranbir shared, "I have known Shraddha since we were very young, our parents are friends. But working with her, I realised we share the same creative energies. It's Luv's genius that he cast us together, and working with Shraddha was amazing. I hope we get to work with each other in the future too." Shraddha added, "I am happy that Luv sir was open to working with other people besides Kartik and Nushrratt. So am super happy about it. Working with Ranbir was amazing, I have always looked up to his work." Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi. The film will release on 8th March.

