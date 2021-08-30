Teri Aankhon Mein song OUT: Kangana Ranaut & Arvind Swami will make you fall in love with them

Ever since the teaser of and Arvind Swami starrer romantic track from Thalaivii is out, fans are going gaga about it. The song titled ‘Teri Aankhon Mein’ will take you back in time to witness the magical love story of Jayalalithaa and MGR. Well, after a long wait the song is finally out and we bet you would fall in love with it.

The song Teri Aankhon Mein features Kangana Ranaut as a young Jayalalithaa with Arvind Swamy as MGR. Kangana looks gorgeous and in many frames looks like an exact replica of Jayalalithaa. The track is a sweet melodious love saga that will instantly win your heart. The gorgeous sarees and the perfect hairdo makes Kangana look breathtakingly gorgeous. We bet the magic of witnessing this song on the big screens will be a different experience altogether. The song is crooned by Arman Malik and Prajakta Shukre and it is composed by G.V Prakash Kumar. The lyrics of the song are penned by Irshad Kamil.

Take a look:

The film Thalaivii was supposed to release in April 2021. However, due to COVID 19 second wave, the release was postponed. Now, as the theatres have reopened in several states, the film is all set to release next month. The trailer of the film had received a lot of applause from fans and everyone loved Kangana as Jayalalithaa.

Thalaivii will showcase Kangana as J Jayalalithaa and her journey from being an actress to a dynamic political leader of the country. The film also stars Madhoo Shah, Bhagyashree, Prakash Raj and others besides Kangana and Arvind Swami. It is helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh. It is now slated to release in theatres on September 10, 2021.

