Teri Aankhon Mein Teaser: Divya Khosla Kumar is an ethereal beauty in Neha Kakkar & Darshan Raval's new single

Celebrating a forgotten love amidst the tender and mystical rains, Divya Khosla Kumar and Pearl V Puri make for a magnificent on-screen pair in Neha Kakkar and Darshan Raval's Teri Aankhon Mein Teaser. Watch the intriguing MV teaser below.

All of us are on lockdown mode amid the coronavirus pandemic and are relying on entertainment to distract us from the harsh realities. Whether it be bingeing on different shows and movies or listening to new music, art has truly been like a warm pillow fort engulfing us with happiness. For now, giving us the nostalgia factor of a forgotten love amidst the tender and mystical rains are Neha Kakkar and Darshan Raval.

The musical superstars are teaming up the for the first time for a brand new single titled Teri Aankhon Mein with the gorgeous Divya Khosla Kumar and the handsome Pearl V Puri starring in the music video. A teaser was shared by Divya for the highly-awaited single and we can't get over how gorgeous she looks in the soon-to-be-released MV. Whether it be rocking a strapless white mini dress paired with the iconic Sophie Webster heels or even going desi in a pink lehenga and matching angel wings, Kumar is truly the scene-stealer. Her short bob hairdo with the natural makeup avatar is working wonders as witnessed by the emotional teaser with the setting of a college reunion party.

Check out Teri Aankhon Mein Teaser below:

Meanwhile, we also got our hands on some stunning stills of Divya drenched in the rains and still looking like an angel as a sharply dressed Pearl in a black suit looks at her with longing.

Check out Teri Aankhon Mein's new stills below:

Neha Kakkar and Darshan Raval is indeed a crackling combination to look forward to!

Teri Aankhon Mein releases tomorrow, i.e. October 7, at 11 am on T-Series.

