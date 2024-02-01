Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor Shahid Kapoor backs film’s long title; says people didn’t like DDLJ and Jab We Met too

After gracing the big screen with Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor is back with a science fiction romantic comedy film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Kriti Sanon. As the star duo is busy promoting their upcoming movie, the actor defended its long title. Read on to know what he said.

Shahid Kapoor defends Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s long title

The promotion of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is in full swing. To talk about their movie, the actor was in a chat with Film Companion. During their candid discussion, the actor was asked if they pondered over the fact that the film’s title is a bit lengthy for the audience to say. Sharing his thoughts on it, the actor said that back in the days when the iconic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge came out, everyone was discussing that the title was a bit long since all the other film titles were like Ghatak, Ghayal, Jeet, and so on.

But, according to Shahid Kapoor when you want to make a love story I feel, it’s okay to have slightly longer titles. “In fact, all the love stories that have come out last year also had slightly longish titles. And this just felt right for the film,” he shared.

Going back in time, he recalled doing Jab We Met with Imtiaz Ali and shared that even the title of that movie was seen with skepticism. “I remember when I did Jab We Met, everyone was like ‘What is this title?’ Because at that time, this whole thing of Hindi-English, like putting a Hindi and an English word in one title was not a thing,” he said adding that people have a habit of expecting something and anything out of the regular feels a little odd. “But we just felt that at that time the film was a very contemporary love story,” the actor opined adding that now when people talk about it, they say it’s a classic title.

According to the Farzi actor, as the audience comes closer to the film and sees the trailer and hears the track, they find it themselves, and once people see the film it will completely sit with them. Having said that, in the beginning, they also got the point that this is a long title and were prepared to face the discourse around it.

