Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya new poster: Kriti Sanon-Shahid Kapoor starrer’s trailer to drop on THIS date
The makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya have released a new poster of the film featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon and revelaed that the trailer will drop tomorrow.
Fans are super excited to watch Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s fresh pairing on the silver screen. Everyone has been gushing over their chemistry ever since the first look was out. But now, after the motion poster and the first song have been released, everyone got to witness the hotness of this Jodi and cannot wait to watch the trailer. Well, we have a piece of good news for all you fans as the trailer of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is about to drop tomorrow.
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s crackling chemistry in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya new poster
In the new poster, we can see Kriti Sanon looking hot in a white halter neck, and a backless top. She can be seen bending down toward Shahid Kapoor’s face as she holds his head and appears to be kissing him. The actor on the other hand looks dapper in a denim shirt. Sharing this poster on their respective Instagram handles, Shahid and Kriti wrote, “Coming to you with a sneak peek into this impossible love story in just 1️⃣ day!” The trailer will finally drop tomorrow and we bet fans are quite excited about it.
Check out the new poster:
Laal Peeli Akhiyaan song
The makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya have already released the first song from the movie titled Laal Peeli Akhiyaan. With this song, Shahid Kapoor made a grand comeback to the dance floor after nearly a decade, and this song truly showcases his victorious return. We all know how amazing he is at dancing - he sets the floor on fire every time he's on it. But that's not all, this song, Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, also showcases the incredible chemistry between Kriti Sanon and Shahid. They make such a stunning on-screen pair.
The teaser got fans, especially the girls, super excited, and now that the full song is out, it has exceeded all their expectations. It's filled with infectious energy and mind-blowing visuals that will leave you speechless.
