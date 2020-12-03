Teri Bhabhi Song Reaction: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's chemistry is a winner in Coolie No 1's masala track

Coolie No 1's Teri Bhabhi, full of fast-paced beats and quirky lyrics, seems to have grabbed the attention of netizens. Check out reactions to Varun and Sara's track below.

and Sara Ali Khan have been making a whole lot of noise on social media ever since the trailer of their film Coolie No 1 dropped. The onscreen couple were a hit and fans of masala entertainers truly loved to see them together sharing screen space. On Wednesday, the makers of Coolie No 1 dropped a brand new song titled 'Tera Bhabhi'. And on Wednesdy, Varun had teased his fans saying that he will be introducing them to their 'bhabi'. While many wondered if it was his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, movie buffs were quick to recognise it was related to the song.

The song 'Teri Bhabhi' has now officially dropped and looks like fans are loving Varun and Sara's chemistry. The upbeat track, full of fast-paced beats and quirky lyrics, seems to have grabbed the attention of netizens. Sharing their views on the song, one user wrote, "expressions-on point, chemistry-popping, Sara's abs: on fleek they really came thru #TeriBhabhi."

In the song, we get to see Varun in hos Coolie No 1 avatar with Sara is some stunning blingy outfits. The song has been recreated at a railyway station and is all things over the top. Another user commented, "Blown away by their chemistry #TeriBhabhi." Whereas, another fan tweeted, "Varun and Sara came through with the dance! already loving the chemistry between the two #TeriBhabhi."

Take a look at reactions to Varun and Sara's Teri Bhabhi song:

Varun and Sara came through with the dance! already loving the chemistry between the two #TeriBhabhi pic.twitter.com/02axiKN7l8 — (@intobolly) December 3, 2020

expressions-on point

chemistry-popping

Sara's abs: on fleek

they really came thru #TeriBhabhi pic.twitter.com/tF6PPpXtv4 — Piku (@kisLamheNe) December 3, 2020

Kya dhamakedaar song laya hai humare #CoolieNo1 ne gaana off krne ka man hi nahi ho raha. Your movies and expressions are awesome @Varun_dvn and #SaraAliKhan looks so stunning in this one #TeriBhabhi pic.twitter.com/wonbjrAby8 — _ (@iHRX_dvn) December 3, 2020

Just look at that energy and those amazing moves and yes those expressions.

That BGM is so catchy... Totally loved it...@Varun_dvn You just totally nailed it..#TeriBhabhi pic.twitter.com/OaYvF9gSLC — (@Asraaaaa____x) December 3, 2020

I'm so excited. This groovy track is going to make all listeners get off their seat and shake a leg … #TeriBhabhi @Varun_dvn https://t.co/ySeEY3eZuS pic.twitter.com/Oe9jYpHc2p — राकेश भाई (@rakeshbafana) December 3, 2020

Did you love or hate the song? Let us know in the comments below.

