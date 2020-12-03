  1. Home
Teri Bhabhi Song Reaction: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's chemistry is a winner in Coolie No 1's masala track

Coolie No 1's Teri Bhabhi, full of fast-paced beats and quirky lyrics, seems to have grabbed the attention of netizens. Check out reactions to Varun and Sara's track below.
34468 reads Mumbai
Teri Bhabhi Song Reaction: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's chemistry is a winner in Coolie No 1's masala track.Teri Bhabhi Song Reaction: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's chemistry is a winner in Coolie No 1's masala track.
Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have been making a whole lot of noise on social media ever since the trailer of their film Coolie  No 1 dropped. The onscreen couple were a hit and fans of masala entertainers truly loved to see them together sharing screen space. On Wednesday, the makers of Coolie No 1 dropped a brand new song titled 'Tera Bhabhi'. And on Wednesdy, Varun had teased his fans saying that he will be introducing them to their 'bhabi'. While many wondered if it was his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, movie buffs were quick to recognise it was related to the song. 

The song 'Teri Bhabhi' has now officially dropped and looks like fans are loving Varun and Sara's chemistry. The upbeat track, full of fast-paced beats and quirky lyrics, seems to have grabbed the attention of netizens. Sharing their views on the song, one user wrote, "expressions-on point, chemistry-popping, Sara's abs: on fleek they really came thru #TeriBhabhi." 

In the song, we get to see Varun in hos Coolie No 1 avatar with Sara is some stunning blingy outfits. The song has been recreated at a railyway station and is all things over the top. Another user commented, "Blown away by their chemistry #TeriBhabhi." Whereas, another fan tweeted, "Varun and Sara came through with the dance! already loving the chemistry between the two #TeriBhabhi." 

Take a look at reactions to Varun and Sara's Teri Bhabhi song: 

Did you love or hate the song? Let us know in the comments below.     

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan on comparisons with Karisma Kapoor in Coolie No 1: She's an iconic star, aping her is impossible

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

Varun-Sara are both killing it here ... mwah!

Anonymous 53 minutes ago

Uffffff!!! <3

Anonymous 53 minutes ago

#VarSara <333333

Anonymous 53 minutes ago

Sizzling chemistry