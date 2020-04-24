Teri Mitti: Akshay Kumar pays tribute to the heroes in white as he recreates the song; Twitterati praise him

Akshay Kumar pays tribute to the heroes in white as he re creates Teri Mitti and fans laud the actor. Read tweets!

We all know that was one of the first Bollywood celebs to have extended his support towards the COVID 19 relief funds, and in the latest, the actor has come out with a new song titled - Teri Mitti, dedicated to the Coronavirus warriors and people working at the frontline, for the benefit of the nation. Teri Mitti was dropped online today and the song showcases doctors, policemen, drivers and other warrirors who have been spending sleepless nights and are indeed as Akshay says, “ true warriors in white”. The lyrics of the song go like- “Sarhad pe jo wardi khaki thi ab uska rang safed hua.”

Teri Mitti is an ode to the frontline warriors who are fighting the COVID battle to save the nation and in the music video, we see an amalgamation of several popular pictures and videos captured during the Covid-19 crisis featuring doctors and aam-admi and their plight. Also, in the song, we see glimpses of the attacks on doctors that are being carried out in the nation, who were injured on their visit to collect samples in some towns.

At the end of the video, we see a glimpse of who says, “We had heard doctors were the incarnation of God but now it seems God has himself come in the form of doctors.” Teri Mitti is inspired by B Praak’s Teri Mitti song in Akshay Kumar and starrer, Kesari. As soon as the song was dropped online, Twitterverse showered love on the song and hailed Akshay Kumar and team for the amazing effort to pay an ode to the frontline workers who are tirelessly working to serve the nation.

Akshay Kumar's Contribution in Corona Crisis Till Now- *Donated 25Cr To PM Relief Fund.

*Donated 3 cr to BMC for the making of KIT.

*Financially helped the workers of MARATHA MANDIR.

*Now He launched #TeriMitti

tribute song for Health care workers Bharat ke veer @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/6VcyXF861c — Spike ; स्पाइक (@khiladi_spike) April 24, 2020

Safed version of #TeriMitti is just fantastic, inspiring & so motivational.... AKSHAY KUMAR - the most active INDIAN pic.twitter.com/UBeVi6ABZ2 — Er Bachchan (@ErBachchan1) April 24, 2020

Truly this lines are heart touching..

Our singing talent @BPraak sir

And lyricist @manojmuntashir sir done a great job

Thank you so much for inspiring us sir @akshaykumar

Love you #TeriMitti pic.twitter.com/rFvMuhyj1b — सिddu (@akshays_logan) April 24, 2020

Wow!!! What a tribute! Best song and now for the people who deserve it the most! Love it!!!#TeriMitti https://t.co/M5myk6h6b2 — Roy (@avdhesh_roy) April 24, 2020

