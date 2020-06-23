  1. Home
Teri Mitti lyricist Manoj Muntashir takes a dig at nepotism and motivates outsiders to join Bollywood

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir has spoken of a "shadyantra" (conspiracy) to keep outsiders away from Bollywood.
Muntashir, who penned the brilliant "Teri mitti" in "Kesari" last year, feels many more talented people should come to Mumbai and try their luck in the film industry without feeling intimidated by the threat of nepotism. He took to Twitter to express his opinion.

"Chhote shehron mein rehne wale saathion, aap nepotism se dar ke ghar baith gaye toh vanshvaad ki jeet aur pratibha ki haar ho jayegi. Ticket kataiye, Mumbai aaiye. Aap mein hunar aur himmat hai toh nepotism aapka kuch nahi bigad sakta. Is afwah se bachiye ki baharwalein yahaan safal nahi hote. Yeh aapko bahar rakhne ka shadyantra hai (smalltown friends, if you sit at home intimidated by nepotism, then dynastic dominance wins and talent loses. Book a ticket, come to Mumbai. If you have talent and resilience, nepotism cannot beat you. Don't pay heed to rumours that outsiders do not succeed here. This is a conspiracy to keep you away)," he tweeted.

Many netizens did not agree. "If it was that easy for a common man, then actors like Irrfan Khan or Nawazuddin Siddiqui would not have to struggle so much for a lead role," commented a user.

"Sushant Singh Rajput showed courage. Kangana is also trying. It has become like a marsh which will swallow everyone. If a singer like Sonu Nigam is unhappy, then it is good for others to stay satisfied with folk music. Hope you remember that they chose 'Gully Boy' song over 'Teri mitti'," expressed another user.

Recently, Manoj Muntashir took a dig at those allegedly practicing nepotism within the film industry.

"I am not against #Nepotism, but let's be fair. Please make films within your family. Grow some real talent in your backyard. Imagine today's industry without the gems like @neerajpofficial @anuragkashyap72 @anubhavsinha #ImtiazAli @kabirkhankk #AnuragBasu N others with no big surname," the lyricist tweeted a few days ago.

