Tezaab turns 32: Madhuri Dixit shares a video of fans dancing on Ek Do Teen & remembers Saroj Khan; WATCH

As Tezaab completes 32 years of its release today, Madhuri Dixit shares a special video on her social media. Check out her post.

It has been 32 years since and Anil Kapoor starrer iconic film Tezaab hit the theaters. Even after so many years, the film is loved by everyone, courtesy Dhak Dhak girl’s electrifying chemistry with Anil and of course the all time blockbuster song Ek Do Teen, choreographed by Saroj Khan. Today, as Tezaab clocks 32 years of its release, not just fans, even the film’s lead actors are remembering the evergreen film that continues to rule everyone’s heart.

Madhuri Dixit took to her social media handle to celebrate the milestone and shared a special video wherein fans can be seen shaking their legs on the popular song ‘Ek Do Teen’ from the film. The diva also remembered her dance guru late Saroj Khan. She captioned the video as, “#32YearsOfTezaab A movie which is very close to my heart and a song which makes me feel alive every time I hear it. Thank you everyone for still loving the song, the choreography and creating such amazing videos on it. Miss you #Saroj ji. She would have been so happy to see this video.”

Check out Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram post:

On a related note, Anil Kapoor too shared a heart-warming message and remembered Saroj Khan. He paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary choreographer and wrote, “To the legend who made the song Ek, Do, Teen iconic with her art and vision! This one’s for your Saroj ji! #32YearsOfTezaab”. Talking about the iconic film, Tezaab was critically acclaimed film and went on to become the biggest blockbuster at the box office.

Credits :Madhuri Dixit Instagram

