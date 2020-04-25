Thahar Ja Song Twitter Reaction: Ajay Devgn wins the internet by spreading positivity amid COVID 19

Thahar Ja Song Twitter Reaction: Ajay Devgn released a song Thahar Ja amid Coronavirus lockdown. The superstar urged people to stop and introspect amid the lockdown times. Here’s how Twitterati reacted to his song.

Actor began the weekend by releasing a song, Thahar Ja amid the Coronavirus lockdown that is more like a call for people to stop, reflect and pray to pass through the current situation. While the best part of Thahar Ja is the meaningful lyrics and the soulful melody, one can’t help but notice Ajay’s son Yug Devgan’s cameo in it. The song was released a while back and already is trending on social media. It looks like fans of Ajay are in awe of his thought amid a global crisis.

Featuring Ajay and Yug, the song suggests people to pause for a moment and look at the things they have for which they have worked very hard in life. It also urges people to stop and stay at home amid the spread of Coronavirus outside for the safety of their own family and loved ones. Crooned and Composed by Mehul Vyas, Thahar Ja has Yug as one of the assistant directors and that surely is an achievement that has left fans in awe.

As soon as Thaha Ja was released, fans started reacting to it on Twitter and shared their take on the same. Some lauded Ajay for spreading positivity amid the global pandemic of Coronavirus, others praised the song’s lyrics. Many even acknowledged the work done by Yug on as an assistant director. A user wrote, “What a beautiful heart touching song this is from Boss @ajaydevgn. In this hard time, the song #ThaharJa gives us a new zeal to live. Thanks for this soul stirring song. We will definitely weather this Storm together.#IndiaFightsCorona @ItsKiranMakwana @Ajay_Devgn_FC @ADFFilms.”

Check out the Twitter reactions to Ajay Devgn’s song Thahar Ja:

What a beautiful heart touching song this is from Boss @ajaydevgn. In this hard time, the song #ThaharJa gives us a new zeal to live. Thanks for this soul stirring song. We will definitely weather this Strom together.#IndiaFightsCorona @ItsKiranMakwana @Ajay_Devgn_FC @ADFFilms https://t.co/WuicJ4Zhmz — P.K.D Die Hard Fan of Aj (@Pardeep43152086) April 25, 2020

#ThaharJa is Awesome Sir..It will Give Boost to All of Us to Fight COVID-19 @ajaydevgn @narendramodi — satya prakash pandey (@satyaprakashpan) April 25, 2020

#ThaharJa @ajaydevgn awesome song at right moment. Beautifully sung and shot. May this pandemic pass away soon. — Atheist Wanderer (@WandererAtheist) April 25, 2020

#ThaharJa

Wonderful hard hitting message beautifully conveyed by @ajaydevgn saying all to stay home stay safe, together united we can win the battle against #CoronavirusPandemic

Take a break from fast pace life enjoy it peacefully with family & loved oneshttps://t.co/Wcy4MROnpD — NIRMAL KUMAR JAIN (@NIRMAL_MUTHA) April 25, 2020

Thank You So Much #AjayDevgn Sir For This Song. In this difficult time, this song of yours gives us new zeal to live. Bas thodi der, Aapno ke liye #ThaharJa, Song Out Now:@ajaydevgn @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra @AjayDevgnFilms @ADFFilms pic.twitter.com/K0G7wYOFLG — Official (@KirandeepKanika) April 25, 2020

Many of the celebs too reacted to the song and expressed their love for the thought that went into Ajay Devgn's Thahar Ja. Ajay is seen in the song at his own house. From admiring the beauty of nature to watering the plants to spending time with his son, Yug, Thahar Ja features Ajay living his life happily and on a pause mode amid lockdown.

