Thai Massage: Divyenndu Sharma and Gajraj Rao roped in for the slice-of-life comedy film

Bollywood actor Divyenndu, who is known for his character of Munna Bhaiyya in 'Mirzapur, will be soon seen in a slice-of-life comedy ‘Thai Massage along with senior actor Gajraj Rao, who received positive response for his work in ‘Badhaai Ho.

‘Thai Massage', a family entertainer, has been written and directed by three-time national award winner Mangesh Hadawale. Set in Ujjain and Thailand, the film presents a heart-warming tale of a 70-year-old traditional man in the dusk of his life facing erectile dysfunction.

The film, which also stars Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav, Vibha Chibber and Russian actress Alina Zasobina is produced by Imtiaz Ali (Jab We Met, Rockstar, Tamasha) under his banner Window Seat Films in association with T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment.

