Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut traces J Jayalalithaa’s journey in new motion poster; Trailer to be out TOMORROW

Thalaivi, which will have Kangana Ranaut stepping into J Jayalalithaa’s shoes for the legendary politician’s much awaited biopic, will be releasing on April 23 this year.

has been making the headlines ever since she has been roped in for J Jayalalithaa’s biopic. Titled as Thalaivi, this AL Vijay directorial showcases Jayalalithaa’s journey from being an ordinary girl to being a legendary politician and Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister. To note, the actress will be seen playing the role of Jayalalithaa in the movie and fans have been eagerly waiting to watch her in this powerful role on the silver screen. Adding on to their excitement, Kangana has come up with a major update for her fans.

The diva has shared a new motion poster of Thalaivi which came with Kangana’s impactful voice over narrating Jayalalithaa’s journey of over 30 years unfolding the cinematic journey of her life from the struggles as an actor to the rise of Superstardom, as well as depicting the battle with the world to instate her power over the Tamil Nadu politics. This isn’t all. The motion poster also came with a special announcement as Kangana revealed that the trailer of Thalaivi will be releasing on her birthday tomorrow that is March 23.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s post about Thalaivi trailer:

To note, Kangana has undergone a massive prosthetic transformation for the movie and even took special lessons for Bharatnatyam dance and Tamil language to do justice to the role. Apart from Kangana, Thalaivi will also feature Arvind Swami in lead and will be seen playing the role of MGR. Interestingly, Thalaivi will be witnessing a wide release across India and will be releasing on April 23 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut shares her new look from Thalaivi wherein she’s donning a cute purple dress; Take a look

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×