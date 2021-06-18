Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut has a special message for her 'most favorite director' AL Vijay on his birthday

On the occasion of AL Vijay's birthday, Kangana Ranaut took to social media to pen a sweet note for him. With it, she shared a behind-the-scenes photo and left fans intrigued.

Actress has begun her day with a special note for Thalaivi director AL Vijay on his birthday. The director turned a year older today and on his special day, Kangana shared a note for him on social media along with a behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot of the film. Thalaivi stars Kangana as J Jayalalithaa and the trailer showcased her in the avatar of the actress and political stalwart. Today, in her birthday wish for her director, Kangana expressed her excitement for their upcoming film.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana shared a photo in which she is seen engaged in conversation with the director. The director is seen clad in a mask amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. The photo gave us a glimpse of the bond between the actor and director and left fans intrigued about the upcoming biopic. Sharing the photo, Kangana wished AL Vijay and wrote, "Happy birthday to my most favourite director to work with, Thalaivi of team #Thalaivi. Best wishes sir,can't wait to see the film."

It was back in March that the trailer of the film was launched in multiple languages in Chennai and Mumbai. The film also stars Arvind Swamy, Bhagyshree, Madhoo, Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The release was scheduled for April 23, 2021. However, due to the COVID 19 second wave, the release had to be postponed. The new release date is yet to be announced.

Besides this, Kangana also is gearing up to return to the sets of her film Dhaakad. The second schedule will be shot internationally in Budapest with Kangana and Arjun Rampal. Kangana also has Tejas in the pipeline.

