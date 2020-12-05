Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to revolutionary leader J Jayalalithaa on death anniversary with stills

On the death anniversary of political stalwart, J Jayalalithaa, Kangana Ranaut released some unseen working stills from her upcoming film, Thalaivi. The actress will be seen essaying Jayalalithaa's role in AL Vijay's directorial.

Actress began her day by expressing her heartfelt tribute to the late political stalwart, J Jayalalithaa on her 4th death anniversary. The actress, who will be seen essaying the role of the dynamic leader on screen, paid her respect to the late legendary leader by sharing working stills from her upcoming film, Thalaivi. With it, Kangana penned a heartfelt note for 'Jaya Amma' and her film's director, AL Vijay. Not just this, Kangana even revealed that only one more week of the shooting of the biopic is left.

Sharing the working stills on Twitter, Kangana wrote, "On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go." Kangana has been shooting for Thalaivi in Hyderabad for the past few weeks. The actress will be seen portraying the life of the strong woman leader who served 6 times as the CM Of Tamil Nadu for over 14 years between 1991 to 2016.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet on J Jayalalithaa's death anniversary:

On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go pic.twitter.com/wlUeo8Mx3W — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 5, 2020

The film also stars Arvind Swami as MGR and a teaser featuring him also was released. Kangana had been shooting for the film prior to the lockdown and when the nation went into shut down mode, she had headed back. Now, she is back on the set to complete the shoot. Thalaivi is a multilingual film that will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta and others. It is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut responds to plea filed for suspending her Twitter handle: It is not the only platform for me

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×