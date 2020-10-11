Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut reminds us of J Jayalalithaa from her early days in politics in these new photos

Thalaivi star Kangana Ranaut shares new photos from the J Jayalalithaa biopic. The actress revealed they have wrapped another schedule of the movie.

has wrapped yet another schedule of Thalaivi. The biopic of politician J Jayalalithaa sees the actress tell the story of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on the big screen. The filming came to a halt in March following the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. Like several Bollywood movie filmings, Thalaivi also resumed filming recently and now, Kangana has confirmed the team has wrapped their ongoing schedule. She took to Instagram and shared photos from the sets of the movie.

In the photos, Kangana sports the trademark saree, sported by Jayalalithaa in a political meeting. The actress appeared to be shooting an assembly seen. The first picture revoked the memories of Jayalalithaa from the 90s. The second picture sees the actress sporting a mask. The third image was of Jayalalithaa from her younger days.

Kangana shared the images and wrote, "With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team."

Check out the photos below:

Speaking with The Hindu in the past, Kangana opened up about playing the iconic politician on the big screen. She said that she finds a few similarities with Jayalalithaa. "She was a very reluctant actor. It is the same with me. I never wanted to be an actor, and that is why we became very unusual actors. I think she always felt that she was worth much more than just being a glam doll [in films], and she became a politician. Like how I became a filmmaker because I felt that being an actress was very limiting for me. So, I think there are parallels."

