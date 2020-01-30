Thalaivi: Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse of her look & wishes hair stylist on completing 50 years in Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut shares a glimpse of her traditional look from Thalaivi and wishes her hairstylist Maria Sharma on completing 50 years in Bollywood.

is leaving no stone unturned to ace her role as J. Jayalalithaa in her upcoming film Thalaivi. From sweating it out at the dance rehearsals to practicing her dialogues, staying awake late night making notes, Kangana's dedication has been clearly visible. Her first look poster from the film was unveiled a couple of weeks ago and the netizens can't wait to watch her step into the shoes of the political stalwart.

Recently, Kangana has shared a glimpse of her traditional look from Thalaivi. The picture seems to be a BTS snap of her grand retro number in the film. The actress is posing with her hairstylist Maria Sharma while the latter is giving final touches to her look. Sharing the post, Kangana wished her hairstylist Maria Sharma on completing 50 years in the film industry. Maria has styled Kangana in her initial films like Woh Lamhe and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. Calling her a legendary hairstylist, Kangana revealed that Maria has worked with many renowned actresses like Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, Helen, and others.

Dolled up with jewelry pieces, fresh makeup and flowers on her hair, Kangana looks nothing less than a dream. Speaking of her film, Thalaivi is slated for June 26, 2020 release. Besides Kangana, it also stars Vijay Deverakonda, Arvind Swami, Priyamani and Prakash Raj in key roles.

