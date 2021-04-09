Thalaivi: Makers postpone release of Kangana Ranaut starrer Jayalalithaa’s biopic due to rise in COVID cases

Thalaivi, which happens to be the biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, has been postponed for the release amid coronavirus pandemic.

The COVID 19-second wave seems to be unstoppable at the moment and as the cases are on a significant rise, it is also taking a toll on the entertainment industry. While several shootings have been stalled, some of the movie releases have also been postponed. Joining the list, starrer Thalaivi has also been postponed for the release. For the uninitiated, Thalaivi was slated to release on April 23 this year. The decision was announced by the makers due to the significant rise in coronavirus cases across the country.

The makers have shared the news with an official announcement which read as, “We are extremely grateful for the tremendous response and unconditional love you've shown for Thalaivi trailer. As a team, we have sacrificed a lot in making this film and thank every member of the cast and crew who supported us in this challenging but remarkable journey. Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release it in all languages on the same day. But with an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone the release of Thalaivi. Though we are deferring the release date, we are confident that we will receive as much love from you all then as well. Stay safe and looking forward to everyone's support.”

To note, Thalaivi has been among the most talked about and much anticipated movies of the year. While Kangana will be seen essaying Jayalalithaa’s role in the movie, she has worked really hard for the movie.

Also Read: Thalaivi Trailer: Kangana Ranaut brings to life Jayalalithaa's unbelievable journey to power with Arvind Swamy

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×