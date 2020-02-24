Thalaivi New Poster: Kangana Ranaut's resemblance with J Jayalalithaa leaves Twitterati gaping in wonder

Kangana Ranaut leaves the fans awestruck as she looks like a replica of J. Jayalalithaa, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, in the new poster of her upcoming film Thalaivi.

has been pulling out all odds as she gears up for her next film Thalaivi. Stepping into the shoes of J. Jayalalithaa, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Kangana is all set to bring the life of the political stalwart on the celluloid. From prosthetics to her retro dance number, Kangana seems to be nailing her role as J. Jayalalithaa. As revealed by sister Rangoli Chandel, the actress has put on around 15 kgs for her role and we're sure her hard work is going to pay off.

Recently, a new poster from the film Thalaivi featuring Kangana Ranaut as J. Jayalalithaa surfaced on the internet. Playing the political stalwart, Kangana seems to be getting into the skin of her character, quite literally! The actress's resemblance to J. Jayalalithaa has left Twitterati gaping in wonder as Kangana looks like a replica of the Indian politician. Hair combed back neatly in a bun, red bindi, and white saree, Kangana's makeover is grabbing eyeballs from every corner!

Check out the reactions:

Ahhhhh Moly Galoly! She got the look right to a T. She is just incredible. — Nars (@NaimaH56) February 24, 2020

OMG what a transformation. Wow. Brilliant. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 24, 2020

since it's the Queen, we can expect a great performance on her part. #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/Rb15QI5mzQ — Sushil K Kashyap (@SushilKashyap01) February 24, 2020

This called

'' P E R F E C T I O N ! ! ''#KanganaRanaut #Thalaivi#Jayalalithaa pic.twitter.com/U2beSP4V4I — Siddharth Kr. Gautam | 'Panga' on 24 Jan 2020 (@0542Siddharth) February 24, 2020

Speaking of a Kangana Ranaut film, the audience walks in expecting a good performance and a strong script. The actress has always raised the bar with her extraordinary acting skills. Be it Tanu Weds Manu or Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Panga or Queen, the actress has proved her mettle every single time. Kangana has been working really hard for Thalaivi. The actress has 3 films in her pipeline, with Thalaivi being one of her most ambitious projects. From looks tests to dance practices, staying up at midnight and making notes, she's done it all and we can't wait to watch the final result on the screens. Directed by A. L. Vijay, the film is slated for June 26, 2020 release.

