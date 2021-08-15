Thalaivi Producer Vishnu Vardhan plans to make film on freedom fighter Durgawati Devi: Reports

Thalaivi producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri is reportedly planning to make a film on the freedom fighter Durgawati Devi. Also famously known as 'Durga Bhabhi', the Indian revolutionist rose like a meteor on the horizon of India's freedom struggle. She played a huge role in the armed revolution against the British Raj. As per reports in ETimes, the producer Induri has launched the film as part of ‘Azad Hind’ film franchise. In the past, Induri created some interesting projects including Kabir Khan’s 83 and ’s Thalaivi.

The first film will reportedly be named ‘Veerangana Durgawati Devi’ and will likely go on floors next year. In addition to this, the producer aims to make a series of films revolving around freedom fighters. As per the latest update, the movies will depict the stories of India's unsung heroes, who contributed towards the freedom fight.

Durgawati played a prominent role in India’s struggle for freedom. She also established a school for poor children in Lucknow in 1935. After independence, she lived a quiet life till her death on 15th October 1999 in Ghaziabad. Durgawati’s name has been mentioned in many movies, one of which was director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's ‘Rang De Basanti’. Actress Soha Ali Khan depicted her role in the movie. The movie also featured .

So far there was no mention of the cast selection for the movie, but the news leaves us with excitement. The Chennai-based producer Vishnu Vardhan is now reportedly planning to rope in a big director for the film franchise.

