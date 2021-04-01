Thalaivi song Chali Chali teaser out; Kangana Ranaut slays as young J Jayalalithaa: Song to release tomorrow

Thalaivi makers have finally released the teaser of the much-awaited song Chali Chali. The first song of the film features Kangana Ranaut as young J Jayalalithaa.

starrer Thalaivi trailer has already created a lot of abuzz among the fans. The stellar trailer has received an overwhelming response from the fans. And now the makers have dropped the video of the first song of the film. The song titled ‘Chali Chali’ is a romantic number that shows Kangana Ranaut as young J Jayalalithaa. Thalaivi is a biopic of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and actress J Jayalalithaa. The song teaser has released today and full song will be out tomorrow

Sharing the song link on her official Twitter handle, J Jayalalithaa wrote, “The time capsule to #Thalaivi’s superstar era has arrived. Get ready to be mesmerized by her aura! #ChaliChali #Mazhai Mazhai #Ilaa Ilaa song out tomorrow!” The teaser starts with Kangana Ranaut dancing in the pond. She is looking very beautiful. The trailer of Thalaivi was released on March 23. The actress had revealed the release of the song on her Instagram. She had shared stills from the song Chali Chali. In the photo, Kangana is seen wearing a saree.

In the film, Arvind Swamy will be essaying the role of MGR who brought J Jayalalithaa into politics. Bhagyashree, Madhoo, Prakash Raj, and others will also be seen in the film. Directed by AL Vijay and produced by Shaailesh R Singh and Vishnu Varadhan Induri, the biopic drama will be released in five languages--Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 23, 2021.

Take a look here:

The time capsule to #Thalaivi’s superstar era has arrived. Get ready to be mesmerized by her aura! #ChaliChali #Mazhai Mazhai #Ilaa Ilaa song out tomorrow! Hindi : https://t.co/R3GhwAKZXz

Tamil : https://t.co/WGYcNOdeR1

Telugu : https://t.co/Se4TTmPtJP — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 1, 2021

Apart from this, the national award-winning actress will be next seen in Tejas in which she will be playing the role of a fighter pilot named Tejas Gill.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut mesmerises in a saree & sunnies as she heads to meet her 'most special person' in Udaipur; PICS

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×