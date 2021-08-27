Thalaivii Song Teri Aankhon Mein Teaser: Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami's dreamy romance meets melodious vocals

and Arvind Swami starrer Thalaivii is now all set to release next month. Ahead of the release, the teaser of the second song Teri Aankhon Mein has been released today and it showcases the on screen chemistry between J Jayalalithaa and MGR. The full song will be out on August 30, 2021. Earlier song, Chali Chali had only featured Kangana as young Jayalalithaa who was a stellar actress. The new track's teaser is all about the dreamy setting and melodious tunes.

The Thalaivii song's teaser video features Kangana as a young Jayalalithaa with Arvind as MGR. Kangana is seen recreating the magic of old times with Arvind as Jaya and MGR in the beautifully shot teaser. The song is crooned by Arman Malik and Prajakta Shukre and it is composed by G.V Prakash Kumar. The lyrics of the song are penned by Irshad Kamil. The gorgeous setting of the romantic track grabs your attention immediately and Kangana and Arvind's chemistry in the teaser leaves one excited for the full song.

Take a look:

The film Thalaivii was supposed to release in April 2021. However, due to COVID 19 second wave, the release was postponed. Now, as the theatres have reopened in several states, the film is all set to release next month. The trailer of the film had received a lot of applause from fans and everyone loved Kangana as Jayalalithaa.

Thalaivii will showcase Kangana as J Jayalalithaa and her journey from being an actress to a dynamic political leader of the country. The film also stars Madhoo Shah, Bhagyashree, Prakash Raj and others besides Kangana and Arvind Swami. It is helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh. It is now slated to release in theatres on September 10, 2021.

Also Read|Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi, now 'Thalaivii', to release in theatres on September 10, 2021