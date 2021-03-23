Thalaivi star Kangana Ranaut on her plans of joining politics: The world of politics is totally unknown for me

Kangana Ranaut, who has been gearing up for the release of Thalaivi, has cleared the air about her joining politics.

has been all over the news of late be it for her professional or non-professional life. While the diva has been creating a lot of buzz for her upcoming movie Thalaivi which happens to be the much awaited biopic on former Tamil Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, there have been speculations about Kangana joining politics of late. This came after the Tanu Weds Manu actress was seen voicing her opinions about the farmers protest about the newly introduced farmers law. However, during the recent trailer launch event of Thalaivi, the actress has apparently put an end to the speculations.

During the event, Kangana was quizzed about her plans to get into politics. To this, the actress stated that the world of politics is an unknown field for her. She also mentioned the rumours grabbed a pace ever since she has been speaking about the country, the farmers, the laws which do have an impact on her to some extent. Clarifying her stance, Kangana emphasised that she has been putting out her point of view just as a citizen of the country. “For me, the world of politics is quite unknown. If today, I talk about the country, nationalism, farmers or laws which directly affect me, I’m told that I want to become a politician, it’s not like that. I react to everything as a citizen. I’ve no connection with politics, at all,” she emphasised.

Interestingly, the makers of the Thalaivi has unveiled the trailer of the movie on Kangana’s birthday and it has opened to rave reviews. For the uninitiated, the Thalaivi will track Jayalalithaa’s journey from being a superstar to becoming a legendary politician. Thalaivi, which also stars Arvind Swami in a key role, will be hitting the screens on April 23 this year and will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Also Read: Thalaivi Trailer: Twitterati hail Kangana Ranaut’s performance as J Jayalalithaa; Call her ‘mindblowing’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×