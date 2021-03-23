Thalaivi star Kangana Ranaut on working in South film industry: There is nepotism, but there is no groupism

Kangana Ranaut opened up about her thoughts on working in the South film industry at Thalaivi's trailer launch event. Take a look at what she had to say,

On ’s 34th birthday, the actress flew down to Chennai to attend the trailer launch event of her most anticipated film Thalaivi. Needless to say, the star has been elated after winning the National Film Award for the Best Actress for her films Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi at the 67th National Film Awards. During the conference, Kangana opened up about her take on the South film industry after working on the film.

The actress highlighted the differences between working in Bollywood and filming movies in the South. Particularly speaking of how there is no sort of ‘groupism’ and how newcomers are given a chance to stick in the industry, Kangana said, “In the South, there is nepotism, but there is no groupism and newcomers are not cut off.” The actress further complimented how work is conducted in the South film industry by saying there’s hard work and talent, “No one b***hes about anyone. There are no blind items. Just pure work and talent.”

While announcing the trailer’s release on her social media, the star wrote on Twitter, “One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi Gaining 20 kgs and losing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, the wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever.”The film also stars Arvind Swami and is helmed by AL Vijay. The biopic is set to release in 3 languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and is all set to hit the screens on April 23, 2021.

Also Read| Thalaivi Trailer: Kangana Ranaut brings to life Jayalalithaa's unbelievable journey to power with Arvind Swamy

Share your comment ×