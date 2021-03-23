Thalaivi Trailer: Kangana Ranaut brings to life Jayalalithaa's unbelievable journey to power with Arvind Swamy

Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swamy starrer Thalaivi is all set to release on April 23, 2021. Ahead of that, the trailer of the film based on J Jayalalithaa’s life was launched by birthday girl Kangana Ranaut.

After a long wait, fans of are all set to experience the magic of her performance on the big screen as her film, Thalaivi is all set to release in theatres on April 23, 2021. The film's trailer was released today on the occasion of Kangana's 34th birthday and well, it is nothing short of an epic biopic on the inspiring life journey of J Jayalalithaa. Kangana as J Jayalalithaa is seen bringing to life the dynamic personality of the woman leader who started out as an actress and then took over the political scenario in Tamil Nadu.

The trailer features Kangana as Jayalalithaa as she brings to life her inspiring journey from an actress to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Along with this, we get to witness how Jayalalithaa's bond with MGR developed through the scenes between Kangana and Arvind Swamy. We also get to see Kangana as Jaya dance and perform as an actress. The trailer takes us through the ups and downs of the political stalwart's life. For her role as J Jayalalithaa, Kangana had to undergo a massive physical transformation. The star had to first gain 20 kilos to play the older portions of the leader's life and then lose the weight for the actress portions of her life.

All through the shooting, Kangana kept updating fans about her shenanigans on sets. She also trained in Indian classical dance for an epic song in the film that features her and a huge number of background dancers. The film also stars Arvind Swami as MGR who was the founder of AIADMK, the party that Jayalalithaa joined and later headed.

Take a look:

Apart from Kangana and Arvind, the film also stars Bhagyasheree and Madhoo. We get a glimpse of them in the trailer as well. Today, the launch event took place in Chennai and it is expected to take place in Mumbai as well. The film is helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Vibri Media in collaboration with Karma Media And Entertainment. It is all set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 23, 2021.

Also Read|Rangoli wishes her 'heartbeat' Kangana Ranaut on 34th birthday: Says ‘she is bit like spring & wild as wind’

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×