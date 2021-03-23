Thalaivi trailer launch: Kangana Ranaut's self transformation journey: I started to look exactly like Jaya Maa

During the trailer launch event of Thalaivi in Mumbai, Kangana Ranaut opened up about her transformation journey. Here’s what she has said.

will be seen playing the role of late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the upcoming biopic Thalaivi. Today, on her birthday, the makers of the film released its highly awaited trailer and it has left everyone impressed. After launching the trailer at a grand event in Chennai, it was launched in Mumbai. The Tanu Weds Manu star made a smashing entry at the launch event and talked about different aspects of the film.

During the trailer launch event, the actress opened up about her transformation as Jayalalithaa and said she never thought there are similarities between them. Kangana said, "I never thought there are similarities between us. When I met Vijay sir we felt (me and Jayalalithaa) are poles apart. My framework is skinny, I have an angular jawline and cheekbones. We went to America and did a lot of tests and Vijay sir wasn't impressed with any of them (look) tests.”

She added, “At the time, I was researching her and watching her films. So, for the young age, I started gaining weight as she was curvaceous and beautiful. You won't believe it's so surprising that I actually started to look exactly like Jaya Maa. It was another strange thing that I experienced. It was either her blessing or a desire that this film should get made. I was just a medium.”

To note, the Manikarnika actress had put up 20 kgs in order to get into the skin of the charter. Talking about the same, she had shared on Twitter, “I played the first superhuman girl on Indian screen, thanks to my body, a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking. In my 30s, I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi and do Bharatanatyam, it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection.”

Helmed by A. L. Vijay, Thalaivi will hit the theaters on 23rd April 2021.

Also Read: Thalaivi star Kangana Ranaut on her plans of joining politics: The world of politics is totally unknown for me

Credits :Kangana Ranaut Twitter

Share your comment ×