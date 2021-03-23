Thalaivi Trailer: Mrunal Thakur calls Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Epic’; Hansal Mehta says ‘out & out’ Kangana show

starrer Thalaivi film trailer has released today. The actress has dropped the video on her birthday. Fans are in awe of her acting in the trailer. The film is based on the life journey of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and late actress J Jayalalithaa. The trailer is already trending on Twitter and it is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. It is getting great reviews on Twitter and many have even mentioned that her next National Award is on the way.

Director Hansal Mehta has also reacted to the trailer and wrote, “Impressive. Looks like another out and out Kangana show. Many congratulations and wishes for your labour of love @ShaaileshRSingh @KanganaTeam #HiteshThakkar #VishnuInduri #Vijay and the entire Thalaivi team.”

Actress Mrunal Thakur also wrote, “Never fail to impress with your choice of films! Congratulations @KanganaTeam for an epic trailer! Wishing you luck, can still feel the goosebumps!” The film is directed by AL Vijay and produced by Vibri Media in collaboration with Karma Media And Entertainment. The film will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages on April 23, 2021.

The film will feature Arvind Swamy as MGR, Bhagyashree, and Madhoo. For the film, Kangana had gained 20 kilos of weight to play the tutorial role.

Take a look at the tweets here: