Thalaivi Trailer: Mrunal Thakur calls Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Epic’; Hansal Mehta says ‘out & out’ Kangana show
Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi film trailer has released today. The actress has dropped the video on her birthday. Fans are in awe of her acting in the trailer. The film is based on the life journey of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and late actress J Jayalalithaa. The trailer is already trending on Twitter and it is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. It is getting great reviews on Twitter and many have even mentioned that her next National Award is on the way.
Director Hansal Mehta has also reacted to the trailer and wrote, “Impressive. Looks like another out and out Kangana show. Many congratulations and wishes for your labour of love @ShaaileshRSingh @KanganaTeam #HiteshThakkar #VishnuInduri #Vijay and the entire Thalaivi team.”
Actress Mrunal Thakur also wrote, “Never fail to impress with your choice of films! Congratulations @KanganaTeam for an epic trailer! Wishing you luck, can still feel the goosebumps!” The film is directed by AL Vijay and produced by Vibri Media in collaboration with Karma Media And Entertainment. The film will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages on April 23, 2021.
The film will feature Arvind Swamy as MGR, Bhagyashree, and Madhoo. For the film, Kangana had gained 20 kilos of weight to play the tutorial role.
Take a look at the tweets here:
Impressive. Looks like another out and out Kangana show. Many congratulations and wishes for your labour of love @ShaaileshRSingh @KanganaTeam #HiteshThakkar #VishnuInduri #Vijay and the entire Thalaivi team.
Thalaivi | Official Trailer https://t.co/d7ozcEQ2lo
— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 23, 2021
Never fail to impress with your choice of films! Congratulations @KanganaTeam for an epic trailer! Wishing you luck, can still feel the goosebumps
— Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) March 23, 2021
Sharing her excitement of Thalaivi trailer launch, Kangana wrote, "One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi Gaining 20 kgs and losing it all back within few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, the wait is getting over just in few hours, Jaya will be yours forever." It is worth mentioning here that Kangana Ranaut has won the fourth National Award.
Also Read: Thalaivi Trailer: Kangana Ranaut brings to life Jayalalithaa's unbelievable journey to power with Arvind Swamy
Anonymous 3 hours ago
People say they want equal recognition and pay for women. Kangana is different. She talked the talk and also walked the walk. And here she is with completely heroine centric films without a single khan.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
I will never watch her movie as she is a bad person. I will never support her films because of how she is in real life.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
So soon kangana will bite this two..praise her or defame her kangana always biting and barking...
Anonymous 8 hours ago
This Hansal Mehta is really spineless...
Anonymous 10 hours ago
wow. what a combination of gentle peaceful face and iron heart. Kanagana showed both. Can't wait to see it in theaters.