Thalaivi Trailer: Twitterati hail Kangana Ranaut’s performance as J Jayalalithaa; Call her ‘mindblowing’

It is 's birthday today and the recent National Award winner has given a gift to her fans. Her upcoming film Thalaivi's trailer released today. The film which is based on the inspiring life journey of J Jayalalithaa is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. The trailer has left her fans in awe of her performance. It is getting great reviews on Twitter and many have even mentioned that her next National Award is on the way. People are floored by her performance in the film and called her a great actor.

Several cinebuffs took to their Twitter handle and tweeted, "She did justice to Jaya Amma's character." The trailer features Kangana as Jayalalithaa as she brings to life her inspiring journey from an actress to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The film is helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Vibri Media in collaboration with Karma Media And Entertainment. It is all set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 23, 2021. The film also stars Arvind Swamy as MGR who was the founder of AIADMK, the party that Jayalalithaa joined and later headed. Bhagyasheree and Madhoo will also be seen in the film. For the film, Kangana had gained 20 kilos of weight to play the tutorial role.