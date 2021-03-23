Thalaivi Trailer: Twitterati hail Kangana Ranaut’s performance as J Jayalalithaa; Call her ‘mindblowing’
It is Kangana Ranaut's birthday today and the recent National Award winner has given a gift to her fans. Her upcoming film Thalaivi's trailer released today. The film which is based on the inspiring life journey of J Jayalalithaa is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. The trailer has left her fans in awe of her performance. It is getting great reviews on Twitter and many have even mentioned that her next National Award is on the way. People are floored by her performance in the film and called her a great actor.
Several cinebuffs took to their Twitter handle and tweeted, "She did justice to Jaya Amma's character." The trailer features Kangana as Jayalalithaa as she brings to life her inspiring journey from an actress to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The film is helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Vibri Media in collaboration with Karma Media And Entertainment. It is all set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 23, 2021. The film also stars Arvind Swamy as MGR who was the founder of AIADMK, the party that Jayalalithaa joined and later headed. Bhagyasheree and Madhoo will also be seen in the film. For the film, Kangana had gained 20 kilos of weight to play the tutorial role.
AMMA is back... That majestic voice is back...Vera level trailer #ThalaiviTrailer pic.twitter.com/pAyFucNzHA
Kangana Excellent
#ThalaiviTrailer
#ThalaiviTrailer@gvprakash bro super background score... Jaya returns ku vara bgm
Eagerly waiting napic.twitter.com/aefpRPRAXD
@KanganaTeam first of all a very Happy Birthday to you. May you achieve unprecedented success. 2nd congratulations for 5th #NationalAward
You must be wondering how come 5th since you have got only 4. Well 5th you will get for #Thalaivi for sure.#ThalaiviTrailer is fantastic.
Women empowerment ka dusra name hi Kangna Ranaut he... Loved this powerful trailer... Kangna is such a good actress she makes you feel what her character feels everytime#ThalaiviTrailer #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/UUtLqDZa3F
THALAIVI Trailer is MIND-BLOWING
Kangana portrays the character arc of a young Jayalalithaa transforming from an actress to a woman standing up for her honour and becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu with absolute precision
EXPECTED BLOCKBUSTER#ThalaiviTrailer pic.twitter.com/tkKnufAiOH
She's coming to serve her best. Goosebumps!#ThalaiviTrailer pic.twitter.com/9e0mh2WGhr
#ThalaiviTrailer looks promising and engaging! If the screenplay is able to replicate same kind of engagement factor, it will be a sure shot winner. @KanganaTeam @thearvindswami @thondankani #ALVijay pic.twitter.com/pPTXxIagtq
she really did justice to Jaya Amma character#ThalaiviTrailer pic.twitter.com/hJLYSgRrkQ
