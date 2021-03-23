  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Thalaivi Trailer: Twitterati hail Kangana Ranaut’s performance as J Jayalalithaa; Call her ‘mindblowing’

Kangana Ranaut is celebrating her birthday today. And on this day she has released the trailer of her upcoming film Thalaivi.
6894 reads Mumbai Updated: March 23, 2021 01:15 pm
Thalaivi Trailer: Twitterati hail Kangana Ranaut’s performance as J Jayalalithaa; Call her ‘mindblowing’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It is Kangana Ranaut's birthday today and the recent National Award winner has given a gift to her fans. Her upcoming film Thalaivi's trailer released today. The film which is based on the inspiring life journey of J Jayalalithaa is getting an overwhelming response from the audience. The trailer has left her fans in awe of her performance. It is getting great reviews on Twitter and many have even mentioned that her next National Award is on the way. People are floored by her performance in the film and called her a great actor.  

Several cinebuffs took to their Twitter handle and tweeted, "She did justice to Jaya Amma's character." The trailer features Kangana as Jayalalithaa as she brings to life her inspiring journey from an actress to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The film is helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Vibri Media in collaboration with Karma Media And Entertainment. It is all set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on April 23, 2021. The film also stars Arvind Swamy as MGR who was the founder of AIADMK, the party that Jayalalithaa joined and later headed. Bhagyasheree and Madhoo will also be seen in the film. For the film, Kangana had gained 20 kilos of weight to play the tutorial role.

Check the tweets here:

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Thalaivi Trailer: Kangana Ranaut brings to life Jayalalithaa's unbelievable journey to power with Arvind Swamy
Birthday girl Kangana Ranaut sends inspiring advice: No one has power to make me feel bad about myself
Rangoli wishes her 'heartbeat' Kangana Ranaut on 34th birthday: Says 'she is bit like spring & wild as wind'
Inside Kangana Ranaut's birthday celebration with cake & flowers ahead of Thalaivi trailer launch; PHOTOS
Newswrap, March 22: Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID 19; Kangana Ranaut’s stills from Thalaivi & more
Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: 5 noteworthy performances of the actress that are as solid as Rani in Queen