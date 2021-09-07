Thalaivii: 5 reasons why you should watch Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami's next

The much-awaited movie ‘Thalaivii’ starring is all set to release on September 10, 2021. ‘Thalaivii’ is a biopic on the inspiring life journey of the late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. Kangana will be seen portraying the role of the actress-turned-politician in the film. The movie will showcase the dynamic personality of the woman leader who started out as an actress and then took over the political scenario in Tamil Nadu. The trailer, which was released back in March, took us through the ups and downs of the political stalwart's life. Along with protagonist Kangana, Arvind Swami will be essaying the role of AIADMK's MGR in 'Thalaivii'. The film also stars Madhoo Shah, Bhagyashree, Prakash Raj and others besides Kangana. It is helmed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh.

As the biopic is all set to release in next 4 days, we bring to you a few reasons to watch Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami’s ‘Thalavii.

Brush Up

Thalaivii portrays the political journey of the former late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa and how she tirelessly worked for the development of her state. It’s the best way to brush up on your political knowledge.

Inspiring story of a woman leader

The film essays late J Jayalalithaa's journey from an actress to one of India's most powerful women. Amma, as she was fondly called by the masses, became the chief minister six times between 1991 and 2016. Watching her inspiring story will be a great way to remember the late political leader.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has delivered some impeccable performances including her roles in Panga, Queen. She is known to bring something new with each of her onscreen outings. For her role as J Jayalalithaa, Kangana had to undergo a massive physical transformation. The star had to first gain 20 kilos to play the older portions of the leader's life and then lose the weight for the actress portions of her life. Watching her portray a famous woman leader on the screen will be a visual treat for her fans.

Arvind Swami

Those who don't know, MG Ramachandran was Jayalalithaa’s mentor in a true sense. Arvind Swami essays the role of MGR in the movie. The movie trailer shows Jayalalithaa's relationship with MGR and how he supported her to join politics. Arvind’s resemblance with MGR in the movie gives the Bollywood buffs another good reason to watch the movie.

Interesting Cast

Beside the inspiring story line, Thalaivii has a very interesting cast from across various film industries in India. The film stars lead actor Kangana Ranaut from Bollywood, Arvind Swami from Kollywood, Samuthirakani from Tamil films, and Jisshu Sengupta from the Bengali film industry.