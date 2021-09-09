Thalaivii: Arjun Rampal heaps praises on Kangana Ranaut starrer: Such a difficult film to make

is portraying the part of legendary actress and politician J. Jayalalithaa in ‘Thalaivii’. In a recent chat with Film Companion about the film, Kangana spoke about being cast for the role and the challenges to portray such a beloved character. Kangana said, “I thought I was the worst casting for Thalaivii. The worst there can be. Vijendra sir came to me, and I saw Jaya maa's videos, and I was like what!" Thalaivii stars Arvind Swamy as MGR and the much-anticipated venture is directed by Vijay.

Arjun Rampal took to Instagram and heaped praises on Thalaivii. He wrote, “Just watched #Thalaivii it’s phenomenal.Such a difficult film to make,wonderfully handled by Vijay.The whole cast is excellent. The transitions thru period effortless. @thearvindswami is brilliant. @kanganaranaut gives it her all and what a performance she has given. Incredible. No spoilers. Watch it in a theater.” Kangana spoke about gaining weight for the film and said, “the sheer obstacles of me, in my 30s, to gain 20-25 kgs of weight. And who knows how I'll look after gaining… I would go mad, I would stress about it, and at this stage of my career, I have so much to lose. So I was filled with doubts when it came to Thalaivii."

Take a look at the post:

Kangana also spoke about the responsibility director Vijay carries for the audience in South India. She said, “He (Vijay) also has everything to lose. You know how people are. Jaya maa has temples. They will burn theatres if someone doesn't live up to (expectations). But he's a big director, there must be some merit in it. His conviction worked a lot for me."

Also Read| Thalaivii Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut's film an ode to Amma by Jaya