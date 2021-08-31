Thalaivii: Kangana Ranaut starrer gets a ‘U’ certificate from Censor Board for Hindi release

starrer Thalaivii has been one of the most talked about movies of the year. The movie happens to be a biographical drama on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and will feature Kangana playing the role of the legendary politician. The trailer of Thalaivii had opened to a rave response and the audience is eagerly waiting for the release. Now as per the recent update, this AL Vijay directorial has got a U certificate from the Censor Board.

To note, Thalaivii will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. While the board had given a U certificate for the Tamil release of J Jayalalithaa’s biopic, it has got the same certificate for the Hindi release as well now. Interestingly, this is the second time Kangana is working on a biopic after her 2019 release Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. It is stated that makers have focused on varied phases of Jayalalithaa’s life including her journey in showbiz and her political reign. Also starring Arvind Swamy in the role of MGR, Thalaivii is slated to hit the screens on September 10 this year.

For the uninitiated, Thalaivii was officially announced on J Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary in 2019. The movie was supposed to release on April 23 this year. However, it had to be postponed owing to the second wave of COVID 19 across India which went on to claim lakhs of lives. Later, the makers opted for a September release for Thalaivii and have even released the first song from the movie which has been well received by the audience.

Also Read: Thalaivii Trailer: Kangana Ranaut brings to life Jayalalithaa's unbelievable journey to power with Arvind Swamy