Thalaivii: Raj Arjun on RM Veerappan’s relationship with MGR: He was the protective force

Raj Arjun has recently garnered applause by wonderfully portraying the role of Sai Baba in ‘Sabka Sai’. The actor’s recent outing is going to be -led ‘Thalaivii’ where he is portraying a crucial part of politician and film producer R.M. Veerappan. The actor is well known for his performance in and Zaira Wasim led ‘Secret Superstar’. In a recent chat with ETimes, Raj Arjun spoke about portraying R.M. Veerappan and his relationship with the superstar MGR, played by Arvind Swamy.

Speaking about his part Raj said, “I'm playing R.M. Veerappan who is the backbone of MGR Kazhagam party. A man who has vision of ideal Tamil Nadu, who's heart and soul resides in this state and wants to develop it as one of the best one. He is the strong pillar of his party who has worked everything possible besides his own life for the party to reach heights”. He added, “For me, he is a very honest, clean, hardworking and ideal person in his thoughts.”

Speaking about his character’s relationship with MGR, Raj said, “As far as his work is concerned he is a manager to MGR, later he started producing films for MGR and worked as a politician as well. He was a man of ambition who wanted the state to come up and really believed in doing social work. He was the protective force or shield for his party and his work for MGR”. Sharing his working experience with his costars he adds, "It was a wonderful experience working with Kangana and senior actors like Nassar sir, Arvind Swamy, Madhoo, Bhagyashree, Samuthirakani sir. I thoroughly enjoyed it."

Also Read| Kangana's Thalaivii producer on not opting for a 4 week gap for Hindi version release on OTT: I'll lose money