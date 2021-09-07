Thalaivii Song Hai Kamaal Out: Kangana Ranaut chronicles J Jayalalithaa aka Amma's rise in politics.

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii is just days away from release and the makers have been dropping intriguing new looks and songs every other day. On Tuesday, the makers released yet another song titled Hai Kamaal in Hindi. The same song has also been released in two other South Indian languages and has been titled Unakaana Ulagam and Kumari Idhi Nee Daari.

The film's official Instagram handle shared it announcing, "With her high spirits and determination, she made her way to the hearts of the people. Tune into #HaiKamaal #UnakaanaUlagam #KumariIdhiNeeDaari song out today! #ThalaiviiInTheatres #ThalaiviiOnTheBigScreen #Thalaivii @kanganaranaut #ArvindSwami #Vijay."

The song Hai Kamaal chronciles late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa also fondly known as Amma and her rise in politics. From breaking into a male-dominated arena to starting her own schemes like Amma Canteen, the song will make you relive Amma's early days in politics.

Check out the new Thalaivii song Hai Kamaal:

Just a few days ago, we got to see the song Nain Bandhe Naino Se. In fact, Kangana also shared a BTS video from this song and revealed how it was an extremely challenging song for her because she is not a dancer. "Nain Bandhe has been very challenging for me. Gayathari Akka has been so good with me. She has trained me personally and she even came to Manali and then she stayed in Mumbai. She gave me first the basic lessons in Bharatnatyam. That's where we started. We started from scratch and then went on to build the steps on that. I'm so thankful to Gayathri akka," Kangana said in the BTS video.

Directed by Vijay, Thalaivii will see Kangana essaying the role of late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa on whom the political drama is based. The film is slated to release on 10 September in theatres across India.

