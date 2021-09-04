Thalaivii Song Nain Bandhe Naino Se: Kangana Ranaut stuns with her Bharatnatyam performance as J Jayalalithaa

It is just a week left for the release of Thalaivii and the makers are eagerly looking forward to the grand release of the movie. The political biographical drama based on J Jayalalithaa will feature in the lead and the National Award winning actress will be seen essaying the role of the legendary politician. And while Thalaivii is creating a massive buzz, the makers are adding on to this excitement among fans as they released a new song titled Nain Bandhe Naino Se.

The song featured Kangana in a never seen before avatar and she flaunted her Bharatnatyam skills. In the song, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress, who plays the role of J Jayalalithaa was seen performing in an auditorium. The song has been sung by Saindhavi Prakash, the lyrics were penned by Irshad Kami while the music was given by GV Prakash Kumar. To note, Kangana had put in extra efforts for Thalaivii and had even taken Bharatnatyam classes for the political biographical drama. This isn’t all. As the movie is releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the actress had also taken language classes.

Check out the song here:

Meanwhile, talking about Thalaivii, this AL Vijay directorial marks Kangana’s second biopic after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The movie was initiated slated to release in April this year, however, the release was postponed owing to the second wave of COVID 19 pandemic. Also starring Arvind Swamy in the lead, Thalaivii is now slated to release on September 10.

